UPDATES: Woman Shot During Riot Dies, Capitol Cleared Of Pro-Trump Mob

Supporters of US President Donald J. Trump in the Capitol Rotunda after breaching Capitol security in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. Protesters entered the US Capitol where the Electoral College vote certification for President-elect Joe Biden took place.
Extremist supporters of President Donald Trump have stormed the Capitol building and disrupted the vote in Congress that would certify the election of President-elect Joe Biden. [ more › ]
Supporters of US President Donald J. Trump in the Capitol Rotunda after breaching Capitol security in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. Protesters entered the US Capitol where the Electoral College vote certification for President-elect Joe Biden took place.