McConnell: Challenging election results would "damage our republic forever"
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said upholding the Electoral College outcome will be "the most important vote I've ever cast." He said there is no evidence of fraud that would affect the results and that Congress must not intervene. "If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral," he said. Watch his full speech on the Senate floor.