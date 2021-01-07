Vice President Mike Pence said 'violence never wins' after returning to Senate Chamber
Published
Vice President Mike Pence said "today was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol" as the Senate restarted the Electoral College count.
Published
Vice President Mike Pence said "today was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol" as the Senate restarted the Electoral College count.
Vice President Mike Pence said "today was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol" as the Senate restarted the..
[NFA] Swarms of protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as they sought to force Congress to undo President Donald Trump's..