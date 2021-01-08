‘Men in Kilts’ Trailer: ‘Outlander’ Stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish Road-Trip in Scotland (Video)

If you’ve been craving some wanderlust in these pandemic times, Starz has you covered with the trailer for its new docuseries “Men In Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham.”



Conceived by “Outlander” stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, the half-hour, eight-episode series follows the two actors as they travel across Scotland in an immersive adventure.



According to Starz, the series “offers the duo’s one-of-a-kind perspective on everything from Scottish clans and the Battle of Culloden to whisky tasting and folk dancing, with Sam and Graham’s witty banter and hijinks leading the way.”



*Also Read:* 'Outlander' Renewed for Seasons 5 and 6 at Starz



“We’re going on a trip of a lifetime,” McTavish tells Heughan as the camera shows us the lush greenery of Scotland. “This land tells the story of its people.”



As Heughan notes in the trailer, the two friends spend a lot of time in Scotland shooting “Outlander.” But this adventure is a way for them to fully embrace the historic country — haggis, kilts and all. Whether it’s biking through the countryside, hopping aboard a fishing boat, trying new food, chatting with local artisans or bantering in a car, the show makes it clear that the easy camaraderie between the two friends will be a big part of its charm. And with “Outlander” on hiatus and Scotland currently in lockdown, the new trailer is a joyful and uplifting reminder of the cross-country adventures we’ve been missing.



“Men In Kilts” is produced by Boardwalk Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television. Heughan and McTavish created the show and serve as executive producers alongside Alexander Norouzi, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard and Kevin Johnston.



“Men In Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham” premieres on Sunday, Feb. 14th on Starz. Watch the trailer above.



