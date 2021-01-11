A Capitol Police officer died days after his response to the assault on the building on Wednesday, confirmed the Capitol police. Officer Howard Liebengood reportedly died off-duty.Full Article
Police Officer Who Responded to US Capitol Mob Siege Dies of Alleged Suicide
