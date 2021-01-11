William Burns Is Biden's Pick To Lead CIA
Published
William Burns worked for decades at the State Department. President-elect Joe Biden says he "shares my profound belief that intelligence must be apolitical."Full Article
Published
William Burns worked for decades at the State Department. President-elect Joe Biden says he "shares my profound belief that intelligence must be apolitical."Full Article
President-elect Joe Biden is putting the agency in the hands of William Burns, a career State Department official. Here’s the..