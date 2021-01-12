South Florida Representatives Weigh In On President Trump Impeachment Plans
Published
The House will be moving forward with the articles of impeachment, if Vice President Mike Pence does not act on invoking the 25th Amendment.Full Article
Published
The House will be moving forward with the articles of impeachment, if Vice President Mike Pence does not act on invoking the 25th Amendment.Full Article
Here's what's at stake if President Donald Trump is impeached (again).
House Democrats on Monday introduced an article of impeachment against outgoing president Donald Trump, accusing him of..