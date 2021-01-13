Live updates: Pence says he will not invoke 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office
Pence's letter comes as House Democrats are calling on him to invoke the 25th Amendment or they will begin impeachment proceedings.
House Democrats said they will move forward Wednesday with a vote on impeaching President Trump if Pence does not invoke the..
