Killer who strangled mother becomes first woman executed on US death row since 1953
Published
The only woman on federal death row in the US has been executed after the Supreme Court overruled a stay on the sentence by a lower court.Full Article
Published
The only woman on federal death row in the US has been executed after the Supreme Court overruled a stay on the sentence by a lower court.Full Article
[NFA] The U.S. government executed convicted murderer Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on federal death row, early on Wednesday,..
WCBI NEWS AT SIX - 12/3/2020