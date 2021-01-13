A Kansas woman was executed on Wednesday for strangling an expectant mother in Missouri and cutting the baby from her womb, the first time in nearly seven decades that the US government has put to death a female inmate.Lisa Montgomery,...Full Article
US executes death row inmate Lisa Montgomery, after Supreme Court clears way
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Courts Delay 3 Federal Executions Set For This Week
Newsy
Watch VideoIn the final days of the Trump administration, three federal death row inmates have had their executions..
-
U.S. Supreme Court clears way for execution of only woman on federal death row
CBC.ca
-
Supreme Court allows execution of only woman on death row
Upworthy
-
Supreme Court rules 'Womb raider' Lisa Montgomery be put to death
Upworthy
-
Amid scheduled executions, bills introduced to end federal use of death penalty
CNA
You might like
More coverage
Nodaway County Sheriff recounts arresting Lisa Montgomery
KQTV
Nodaway County Sheriff recounts arresting Lisa Montgomery