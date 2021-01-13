Issa Rae’s ‘Insecure’ to End on HBO After Upcoming 5th Season

Issa Rae’s HBO comedy “Insecure” will end after its upcoming fifth season, which will premiere later this year.



The series, based in part on Rae’s web series “Awkward Black Girl,” first premiered in 2016 and received critical acclaim during its run. Rae created the comedy with Larry Wilmore and stars as Issa Dee. She has earned two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy, and the show was nominated last year for Best Comedy. It received an Emmy win for Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series.



The cast also includes Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales and Alexander Hodge. Prentice Penny co-executive produces and serves as showrunner. Season 5 is set to go into production this month.



*Also Read:* 'Insecure' Creator Issa Rae on Comedy in a Time of Crisis: 'We Are More Than Our Trauma'



“Very excited to film our fifth and final season! We couldn’t have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of @HBO. See y’all soon!” Rae tweeted on Wednesday.



“Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming. “The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast and the writers have put into it. This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for ‘Insecure’ and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators.”



Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Kleverweis also serve as executive producers.



Last week, Rae was among six individuals appointed to the Television Academy’s executive committee.



