WorldView: Crews search for survivors after earthquake in Indonesia; North Korea unveils submarine-launched missiles

Dozens were killed and hundreds injured after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia, toppling buildings and triggering landslides. Also, North Korea displayed new missiles during a military parade, and Argentina has legalized elective abortions. Meanwhile, the U.N. Human Rights Council is holding a secret ballot to pick their president after some countries blocked a candidate from Fiji. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab joined "CBSN AM" with those headlines from around the world.