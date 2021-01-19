At least 29 people were arrested and multiple protesters were hospitalized on Monday night after the NYPD broke up a Black Lives Matter march held in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. [ more › ]Full Article
Photos: NYPD Arrests Protesters Marching On MLK Day Near City Hall
