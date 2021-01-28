Biden rolls out major executive actions to combat the climate crisis

President Biden called Wednesday "climate day" and "jobs day," sending the message to the American people that climate action will boost the economy and create jobs. The message came with his signing a robust set of executive climate actions. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli spoke with White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy as well as first deputy White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi and joins CBSN to explain his take on the Biden climate team.