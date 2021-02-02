Groundhog Day 2021: 6 more weeks of winter predicted
Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, forecasts 6 more weeks of winter at the 135th celebration of Groundhog Day on Feb. 2, 2021.
This Day in History:, The First Groundhog Day.
February 2, 1887.
Groundhog Day was celebrated
for the first time at..
There will be six more weeks of winter, Punxsutawney Phil predicted as he emerged from his burrow on a snowy Tuesday morning to..