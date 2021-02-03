Ten Republican Senators introduced a new stimulus bill proposal on Sunday that includes a $1,000 stimulus check "targeted" to people who earn $5,000 per year or less.Full Article
Third Stimulus Check: New $1,000 Proposal Would Have the Biggest Change in Formula
