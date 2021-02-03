3 National Guard pilots killed in Idaho helicopter crash
Published
The crash in Idaho comes less than two weeks after three National Guard members were killed in a helicopter crash in New York.Full Article
Published
The crash in Idaho comes less than two weeks after three National Guard members were killed in a helicopter crash in New York.Full Article
A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed just shortly after 8 PM on Tuesday, killing three personnel of the Idaho National Guard.
The pilots were on a routine training flight when their Black Hawk helicopter went down near Lucky Peak.