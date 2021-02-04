The scheduled preliminary competition at six Australian Open tuneup events was called off. The isolated Australian Open players extended their stay in Melbourne quarantine hotels after a hotel worker tested positive with coronavirus.Full Article
Australian Open Players in Quarantine Following COVID-19 Diagnosis on Hotel Staff
