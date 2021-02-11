Gina Carano Dropped by UTA After Uproar Over Social Media Posts

Gina Carano is no longer repped by UTA after the uproar on Wednesday over the former MMA fighter’s controversial social media posts, according to an agency spokesperson.



Carano has been dropped from “The Mandalorian” after the actress posted comments Lucasfilm said it considers “abhorrent” on her social media.



The former MMA fighter played Cara Dune on the series for the first two seasons of the hit Disney+ show.



*Also Read:* Gina Carano Dropped From 'The Mandalorian' After 'Abhorrent' Social Media Posts



“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable,” said a Lucasfilm spokesperson in a statement to TheWrap.



ID PR also no longer represents Carano.



Carano came under fire on Wednesday as the hashtag #FireGinaCarano trended over an Instagram post comparing being Republican today to being Jewish during Nazi Germany.



“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views,” wrote Carano.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Will 'Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic' Star Gina Carano's Cara Dune?



Gina Carano Says She 'Passed Out' Twice While Filming 'The Mandalorian' Action Scene



What Happens Next for Baby Yoda on 'The Mandalorian'?