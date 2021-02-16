Johnny Pacheco, An Idol In The World Of Salsa, Dies At 85
Fania Records tweeted that the musician was “the man most responsible for the genre of salsa music. He was a visionary and his music will live on eternally.”Full Article
A Dominican-born bandleader and songwriter, he co-founded Fania Records, known as the Motown of Salsa.