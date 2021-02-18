‘NCIS: New Orleans’ to End on CBS After Season 7

As CBS is reportedly in development on a fourth “NCIS” series, the network is bringing an end to one of its first three. “NCIS: New Orleans” will wrap up its seven-season run later this year.



The series finale will air Sunday, May 16.



“From the start, ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ was able to distinguish itself with its New Orleans authenticity,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, “From the colors and music to the vibrancy and stories you can only find in the Big Easy. Thanks to the amazing talents of the producers, writers, cast and crew, NOLA has played a key role on our schedule. We’re pleased to give it a big sendoff and that viewers will have the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters as the final season wraps.”



Just a few hours earlier, CBS also decided to bring an end to longrunning sitcom “Mom” after its current eighth season.



The decision to end “NCIS: New Orleans” comes as the network is reportedly closing in on a straight-to-series order for a Hawaii-set spinoff, which would be led by “NCIS: New Orleans” showrunner Chris Silber.



“It has been our sincere pleasure and honor to work on this show and with this incredible cast and crew for over 150 episodes,” said Silber and fellow executive producer Jan Nash. “As disappointed as we are to see ‘NOLA’ end, we couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve done and are grateful to the spectacular and resilient Crescent City that embraced us for seven wonderful years.”



“NCIS: New Orleans” had issues behind the camera during its run. CBS fired its original showrunner Brad Kern in 2018 after multiple accusations of abusive behavior.



“NCIS: New Orleans” starred Scott Bakula, Vanessa Ferlito, Necar Zadegan, Charles Michael Davis, Rob Kerkovich, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, Chelsea Field and CCH Pounder.



“Sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city but so grateful for all the friends we made along the way,” said Bakula. “I will miss the music. Big thank you to CBS for seven years.”



