NASA's Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover reached Mars, pulling off a seven-minute plunge through the atmosphere to land on the surface of the red planet. Flight engineers in Pasadena, California, burst into cheers and applause as telemetry came in confirming touchdown. CBS News space analyst Bill Harwood and Derrick Pitts, chief astronomer and planetarium director for the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, join CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the successful landing.