Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raises $1 million for Texans
Published
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is from New York, but the congresswoman is focusing on Texas this week after a storm left millions without power.Full Article
Published
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is from New York, but the congresswoman is focusing on Texas this week after a storm left millions without power.Full Article
AOC launched her fundraiser last Thursday after Texas experienced an unprecedented winter storm, causing statewide power and water..
On Wednesday, the US surpassed administering 1 million first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
The first wave of recipients..