ICE deports 95-year-old former concentration camp guard to Germany
Published
A 95-year-old German citizen and former concentration guard was deported to Germany on Friday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced.Full Article
Published
A 95-year-old German citizen and former concentration guard was deported to Germany on Friday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced.Full Article
The 95-year-old man reportedly confessed to serving as a concentration camp guard in 1945. He was handed over to German..
A 95-year-old man has been deported from the US to Germany after admitting working as a guard in a Nazi concentration camp in 1945.