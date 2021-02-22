Collins to oppose Neera Tanden, Biden's pick to lead budget office
Published
Collins said Neera Tanden has "neither the experience nor the temperament to lead" the Office of Management and Budget.Full Article
Published
Collins said Neera Tanden has "neither the experience nor the temperament to lead" the Office of Management and Budget.Full Article
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Me., said Monday that she will not support President Biden's nominee to lead the Office of Management and..
President Biden on Friday said he will not pull the nomination of Neera Tanden to be head of the Office of Management and Budget..