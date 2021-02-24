David Fincher Reteams With ‘Seven’ Screenwriter for ‘The Killer’ at Netflix

David Fincher is reuniting with his “Seven” screenwriter, Andrew Kevin Walker, for an adaptation of the graphic novel “The Killer” for Netflix, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.



According to Deadline, which first reported the news, Michael Fassbender is in talks to star in the feature. A spokesperson for Fassbender has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment. Netflix would not comment on Fassbender’s involvement.



Ceán Chaffin will serve as producer.



Fincher has been associated with the project since 2007, when it was still set up at Paramount. At one point, Brad Pitt was being eyed to star in the project.



Fassbender would star as an assassin who begins to crack psychologically as he develops a conscience. The graphic novel was written by Alexis Nolent under the pen name Matz, with artist Luc Jacamon.



Fassbender most recently starred in “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” and recently wrapped production on Taika Waititi’s “Next Goal Wins.” He is represented by Range Media, CAA and Premier PR.



Fincher is currently part of the awards conversation with “Mank,” which has six Golden Globe nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. He is represented by manager Joshua Donen.





