Pfizer COVID vaccine found 94% effective in real-world study
Published
Even after one dose, the vaccine proved very effective at preventing serious illness and death.Full Article
Published
Even after one dose, the vaccine proved very effective at preventing serious illness and death.Full Article
The first big real-world study of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be independently reviewed shows the shot is highly effective at..
Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of infectious disease at Brigham and Women's Hospital, discusses the anticipated approval of the J&J..