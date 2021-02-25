Lady Gaga Offers $500,000 Reward After Thief Stole 2 Bulldogs and Shot Her Dog Walker

Pop superstar Lady Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of two of her French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, after a thief shot her dog walker and took the took canines Wednesday night in Los Angeles.



The dog walker, whose name has not been released, was in stable condition at an L.A. hospital after being shot during the robbery, the Los Angeles Police Department told CNN. The male suspect used semi-automatic handgun and took the two bulldogs from the victim before fleeing the scene in a white sedan just before 10 p.m. PT, according to police.



The investigation into the robbery at gunpoint is ongoing.



The singer is offering the reward “to anyone who has her dogs, no questions asked,” according to a rep for the star.



More to come…

