Barry Jenkins’ ‘Underground Railroad’ Gets May Premiere Date at Amazon (Video)

Amazon Prime Video released a new teaser and premiere date for Barry Jenkins’ upcoming “Underground Railroad” series on Thursday.



An adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, the series stars newcomer Thuso Mbedu as Cora Randall as she makes a desperate bid for freedom in the pre-Civil War American South.



Per Amazon’s description of the series, “After escaping a Georgia plantation for the rumored Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil. Over the course of her journey, Cora is pursued by Ridgeway (Joel Edgerton), a bounty hunter who is fixated on bringing her back to the plantation she escaped; especially since her mother Mabel is the only one he has never caught.”



The 10-episode limited series will debut on the streaming service on May 14.



*Also Read:* Barry Jenkins Turns The Underground Railroad Into an Actual Railroad in First Look at Amazon Series (Video)



In addition to Mbedu and Joel Edgerton, the series also stars Chase W. Dillon. Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Sheila Atim, Amber Gray, Peter De Jersey, Chukwudi Iwuji, Damon Herriman, Lily Rabe, Irone Singleton, Mychal-Bella Bowman, Marcus “MJ” Gladney, Jr., Will Poulter and Peter Mullan round out the cast.



“Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins is showrunner and director on all 10 episodes of the series. He executive produces alongside Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Brad Pitt, Richard Heus, Jacqueline Hoyt and Colson Whitehead. The series hails from Plan B, Pastel and Big Indie, along with Amazon Studios.



