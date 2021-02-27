New Yorkers rally in support of Asian-Americans
Published
Leading political figures in New York attended a rally in Manhattan Saturday in support of the Asian-American community targeted in random acts of violence recently. (Feb. 27)
Published
Leading political figures in New York attended a rally in Manhattan Saturday in support of the Asian-American community targeted in random acts of violence recently. (Feb. 27)
Community members gathered Saturday to call for an end to violence against Asian Americans in New York; CBS2's Cory James reports.