Taylor Swift responds to Netflix show's "deeply sexist joke" about her
Published
"How about we stop degrading hard working women," she wrote in her response to the joke about her dating life.Full Article
Published
"How about we stop degrading hard working women," she wrote in her response to the joke about her dating life.Full Article
Swift attached a screen shot of a black screen with a subtitled punchline from the show: "What do you care? You go through men..
The series referenced her private life...
*Taylor Swift* has slammed Netflix in a new statement.
The singer..