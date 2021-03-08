Celebrities react to Meghan and Prince Harry's bombshell interview
Published
They spent lots of time giving their side of many of the tabloid stories that have circulated about them since they got together.Full Article
Published
They spent lots of time giving their side of many of the tabloid stories that have circulated about them since they got together.Full Article
CNN’s Richard Quest reacts to the bombshell interview where Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex speak to Oprah Winfrey..
Celebrities, activists and sport stars have expressed their support for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, amid the tell-all interview with..