WorldView: Brazil grapples with packed intensive care units; Australian man admits to filming dying police officers

Hospitals in most of Brazil's largest cities are on the brink of collapse as coronavirus cases surge and the country's daily number of deaths hit a new record. Also, an Australian man has pleaded guilty to filming and mocking dying police officers, and Namibia's first lady took a firm stance against internet trolls. Meanwhile, China and Russia have announced plans to build a joint lunar space station. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" from London with those headlines.