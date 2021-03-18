Vanessa Bryant names deputies who allegedly shared crash photos
Published
The four L.A. County Sheriff's Department deputies allegedly shared graphic photos of the crash site with people who had no connection to the investigation.Full Article
Published
The four L.A. County Sheriff's Department deputies allegedly shared graphic photos of the crash site with people who had no connection to the investigation.Full Article
An amended lawsuit filed on behalf of Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, names the four Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department..
A new lawsuit filed on behalf of Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, names the four Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department..