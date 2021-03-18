‘The Masked Singer': Here Are the Best Guesses for Season 5’s Group B Contestants

(Warning: This post contains major spoilers for the Season 5 premiere of Fox’s “The Masked Singer.”)



“The Masked Singer” Season 5 debut the second half of its costumed lineup on Wednesday, with the arrivals of Group B contestants Phoenix, Grandpa Monster, Chameleon, Black Swan and Piglet. Following last week’s unmasking of the Snail competitor from Group A during the season premiere, who turned out to be Kermit the Frog, last night’s episode ended with the unmasking of Phoenix, who was revealed to be Caitlyn Jenner.



And with big-name celebs like that kicking off “The Masked Singer” Season 5, who knows who is behind the other masks. The world of possibilities is endless, so we thought we’d help you out by pulling together the unusual suspects.



See below for TheWrap’s roundup of the best guesses from fans and “The Masked Singer” judges Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger about the identities of the contestants in Group B.



*Also Read:* 'The Masked Singer' Unmasks Another Hidden Celeb: And the Phoenix Is...



*Grandpa Monster*

In a combination of guesses from the panelists and fans at home, some of the top results for this oldie (but goodie!) were Johnny Manziel, The Miz, Scott Disick or Kevin Hart.



*Black Swan*

The elegant bird contestant could be Anya Taylor-Joy, Camila Cabello, Leona Lewis, Kristen Stewart or JoJo, according to the judges’ initial reactions and viewers’ sleuthing.



*Chameleon*

Panelists and the “Masked Singer” fandom think the Season 5 competitor whose colors come and go is either Dwight Howard, Redfoo, Nick Cannon or Wiz Khalifa.



*Piglet*

Pretty in pink, the Piglet costume could be housing Adam Lambert, Liam Hemsworth, Charlie Puth, Nick Lachey or a “Bachelor” contestant, if the judges and fans are on the right track with their guesses.



*Also Read:* Ratings: Fox Tops NBC's 'Chicago' Shows With 'Masked Singer' Season 5 Premiere, 'Game of Talents' Debut



Fox has said “The Masked Singer” will start Season 5 with 10 scheduled contestants, who will be broken into two groups of five competitors, Groups A and B. But the broadcast network also said that throughout the season, the show will introduce “several” surprise contestants at the end of episodes in “Wildcard” rounds, giving these crashers a chance to unseat the regulars.



So next week when the remaining Group A contestants — Robopine (f.k.a. Porcupine), Raccoon, Seashell and Russian Dolls — return to the “The Masked Singer” stage, there’s a chance a “wildcard” competitor could be coming in, too.



Per Fox, “The season five contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals and two world records.”



“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'The Masked Singer' Unmasks Another Hidden Celeb: And the Phoenix Is…



Ratings: Fox Tops NBC's 'Chicago' Shows With 'Masked Singer' Season 5 Premiere, 'Game of Talents' Debut



'The Masked Singer' Season 5: Here Are the Best Fan Guesses for Group A Contestants