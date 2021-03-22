Keanu Reeves to Star in and Produce Adaptation of His Comic ‘BRZRKR’ at Netflix

Keanu Reeves will play his own comic book character in the Netflix adaptation of the graphic novel he created, “BRZRKR.”



Reeves is set to star in and produce the live-action film based on “BRZRKR,” a BOOM! Studios comic book series that launched just this month. Along with the feature film, Netflix will also adapt “BRZRKR” into a subsequent anime spinoff series. Reeves will lend his voice to the series, too, which will expand the universe and explore different elements of the story.



“BRZRKR” was co-written by Reeves and Matt Kindt, with illustrations by Marvel artist Ron Garney and colors by Bill Crabtree, letters by Clem Robins and character designs and covers by Rafael Grampá.



*Also Read:* 'The Matrix' Sequel Moves Up to Christmas 2021 in Warner Bros Date Reshuffle



“BRZRKR” is a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000-year fight through the ages. The man known only as “B” is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence, even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge — working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires — the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence, and how to end it.



Reeves will produce the film alongside Ross Richie and Stephen Christy for BOOM! Studios and Stephen Hamel for Company Films. Adam Yoelin will executive produce for BOOM! Studios.



The comic “BRZRKR” is a 12-issue limited series published by BOOM! that launched on March 3. The first issue has already sold over 615,000 copies, making it the highest-selling original comic book launch in almost 30 years. Reeves had been developing the original idea for the comic for a number of years, and he teased earlier this month that he dreamed of portraying his inked counterpart on screen.



*Also Read:* Keanu Reeves Recalls 7-Hour 'Orgy' of Auditions for Original 'Bill & Ted' in Unpublished 1987 Interview (Exclusive)



Reeves recently completed production on “Matrix 4,” which will be released later this year. He will begin production on “John Wick 4” this spring.



BOOM! Studios has a first-look deal for live action and animated television series with Netflix



Keanu Reeves is represented by WME, Sugar23 & Ziffren. BOOM! is represented by UTA & Matt Saver.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



New Marie Kondo Series 'Sparking Joy' to Debut on Netflix This Summer



'She's All That' Remake Lands at Netflix



Tiffany Haddish to Star in and Produce 'Mystery Girl' Comic Adaptation at Netflix