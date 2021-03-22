Ted Danson’s ‘Mr Mayor’ Renewed by NBC for Season 2

At least Los Angeles’ fictional mayor is winning over the voters. Ted Danson’s political comedy “Mr. Mayor” has been renewed for a second season on NBC, it was announced Monday.



The premiere of “Mr. Mayor” in early January drew 6.6 million viewers, counting seven days of delayed viewing. It was enough to be NBC’s top comedy premiere on a Thursday since “Will & Grace” returned in 2017.



It finished its brief freshman season in late February by hitting a low for the series, however.



“Having Ted Danson and Holly Hunter leading this brilliant ensemble is a dream,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Entertainment and Streaming. “A huge thank you to Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and our talented cast and crew for an incredible first season. We are excited for more hilarity in Season 2.”



“We’ve loved our collaboration with NBC on the first season of ‘Mr. Mayor’ and are excited to continue working with our fantastic cast, led by the incomparable Ted Danson and Holly Hunter,” said Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television.” We can’t wait to see what Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and our talented producing team have in store for Mayor Bremer and his rag-tag team of civil servants.”



“Mr. Mayor” stars the “Good Place” alum as Neil Bremer, a billionaire former ad executive who gets elected as mayor of Los Angeles. The series also stars Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kenedy and Bobby Moynihan.



“Mr. Mayor” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment. Robert Carlock, Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond and David Miner executive produce. Eric Gurian serves as a co-executive producer.



