Emerald Fennell to Write DC Movie ‘Zatanna’ For Bad Robot and Warner Bros

“Promising Young Woman” filmmaker Emerald Fennell is set to write the DC movie “Zatanna” for Bad Robot and Warner Bros., according to an individual with knowledge of the project.



Bad Robot is producing through their deal with Warner Bros. DC Films president Walter Hamada is overseeing the project for the studio.



Created by Gardner Fox and artist Murphy Anderson, Zatanna is a magician who first made her comic book debut in the November 1964 issue of “Hawkman.” Zatanna is considered one of the most powerful sorcerers in the DC universe. Zatanna inherited her magical abilities from her father Giovanni Zatara, who was also an alchemist. Best known for her involvement with the Justice League, and a shared childhood with Batman, Zatanna made he television debut on CW’s “Smallville” and was played by Serinda Swan for three seasons. The role has not been cast yet for the movie, and it is unclear if Fennell will direct “Zatanna.”



Fennell’s made her feature directorial debut on “Promising Young Woman,” which has garnered five Academy Award nominations, including best picture, screenplay and actress for lead star Carey Mulligan. The dark comedy has also garnered nominations from the Golden Globes, BAFTA, Directors Guild of America and the Writers Guild.



Fennell was also a showrunner on the second season of “Killing Eve,” and most recently portrayed Camilla Bowles on Netflix’s royal drama “The Crown.”



Emerald Fennell is repped by UTA, United Agents, Management 360 and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.



