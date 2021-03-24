Yes, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Guy Is Married to Topanga From ‘Boy Meets World’

Days after going viral for apparently finding shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Jensen Karp is still trending Twitter. Why? Because the Internet has discovered that he’s married to a ’90 sitcom icon.



Some fans may recognize Karp by his stage name: Hot Karl. He began performing at 11 years old, and in his 20s signed a deal with Interscope Records for nearly a million dollars. In 2016, Karp released a book titled “Kanye West Owes Me $300” that details his rap career, recounting experiences with West, as well as pop icons Sisqó, and will.i.am. Ironically, Karp described the book to EW at the time as “a fish-out-of-water tale.” Fast forward to this week, and once again, fish puns — and literal sea creatures — surround Karp once more.



On Monday, Karp posted a picture of his cereal, expressing concern over finding what looked like shrimp tails in the bag. Karp tweeted “Ummmm @CTCSquares - why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit).”







Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp



— Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021







In response, Cinnamon Toast Crunch assured Karp that the objects in the bag weren’t actually shrimp tails, but cinnamon sugar that had accumulated “that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended.”







After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren't thoroughly blended. We assure you that there's no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp.



— Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021







From there, the saga only got weirder. Karp played into the humor of the situation, but was still genuinely concerned over what he had eaten. As a precautionary measure, Karp had his wife check the other bag of Cinnamon Toast Crunch they had (as part of a family pack).







UPDATE: my wife has a stronger stomach than me and checked the OTHER bag in the family pack. This one seems taped up (?) and also appears to include…(I don’t even want to say it)…dental floss. pic.twitter.com/yKPkpx7PWq



— Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021







While the findings in the bag were concerning, people seemed to be more blown away by the discovery of who Karp’s wife actually is: Danielle Fishel.



Best known for playing Topanga on “Boy Meets World” and its subsequent spin-off series “Girl Meets World,” Fishel married Karp in 2018, and the Internet seems to have had no idea that it happened. (For those who are curious, Fishel and Karp also have a son together, born in June 2019. His name is Adler).







I was today years old when I learned the dude who said he found the shrimp shells in Cinnamon Toast Crunch is Topanga’s husband.



— Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) March 24, 2021











Cinnamon Toast Crunch shrimp tail guy is married to Topanga and that completes 2021 bingo for me.



— Scott Hanselman (@shanselman) March 24, 2021











The guy who found s̲h̲r̲i̲m̲p̲ ̲t̲a̲i̲l̲s̲ (noun) in his C̲i̲n̲n̲a̲m̲o̲n̲ ̲T̲o̲a̲s̲t̲ ̲C̲r̲u̲n̲c̲h̲ (brand name) is married to T͟o͟p͟a͟n͟g͟a͟ (former child star).



(I assume the universe is just doing Mad Libs to create news stories at this point.)



— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) March 24, 2021







Fishel herself has been relatively quiet on the situation, but hasn’t ignored it entirely. Shortly after Karp first posted about the situation, Fishel joked on Twitter that she would “usually wait for lunch to eat shrimp.”







I usually wait for lunch to eat shrimp. https://t.co/cUT7hLFgfg



— Danielle Fishel Karp (@daniellefishel) March 22, 2021







Since then, she’s retweeted a few memes and jokes surrounding the saga, with Karp acknowledging the hilarity surrounding the reactions to their marriage.







I have learned that my wife and I were not on your Bingo cards.



— Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 24, 2021







And yet, the twists in the story continued from there. Karp went back through the bag, checking to see if he missed anything else. Upon his second search, he found a piece of string and some pieces of cereal with black marks baked in.



The general consensus on Twitter seemed to be that the black marks were baked-in rat droppings, leading Karp to call poison control.







So I called Poison Control. Good news is, if it IS rat poo – I won’t feel the flu-like effects of an infection for a few days.



— Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021







On Tuesday, Karp posted an update saying that he felt fine, but was going to get the black pieces tested. He was sent to pest control, and has not posted an update on the findings. Karp did however post an update on the objects that kicked this saga off, revealing that a professional “crustacean researcher” is now working to definitively identify the pieces as shrimp tails.







I am happy to report: a Carcinologist (crustacean researcher) that works at NHMLA is going to morphologically identify the shrimp using microscopy and he will work with a team of researchers to use DNA to try and identify the putative shrimp down to species. THIS IS HAPPENING.



— Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 24, 2021







