President Joe Biden will conduct the first official press conference of his tenure on Thursday -- a time-honored tradition that will come later than in earlier presidencies with a different look due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has held out on a press conference for longer than his 15 predecessors, waiting until the 64th day of his term to take questions from reporters committed to covering his every action.Full Article
Joe Biden to Hold 1st News Conference After 2 Months Into Presidency
HNGN0 shares 1 views