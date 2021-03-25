‘Ghost of Tsushima’ Movie in the Works at Sony From ‘John Wick’ Director Chad Stahelski

A movie based on “Ghost of Tsushima,” the blockbuster samurai video game from 2020, is in the works at Sony Pictures and PlayStation Studios, and “John Wick” filmmaker Chad Stahelski is attached to direct.



The game is developed by Sucker Punch Productions and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment and centers around samurai warrior Jin Sakai, the last surviving member of his clan, who must set aside the traditions that have shaped him as a warrior to wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima.



“Ghost of Tsushima” sold 6.5 million copies since its debut last July. It was praised for its sprawling, open world gameplay and attention to detail in the samurai era. And it was even catnip for cinephiles and fans of classic Kurosawa samurai movies for the ability to play it entirely in black and white and in Japanese with English subtitles, a real challenge to read and process dialogue when you’re also trying to fend off attackers.



Stahelski, Alex Young and Jason Spitz are producing through their company 87Eleven Entertainment. Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will produce on behalf of PlayStation Productions. Sucker Punch Productions will serve as executive producers.



Peter Kang is overseeing the project on behalf of the studio.



“Ghost of Tsushima” follows the upcoming adaptation of the Naughty Dog adventure game “Uncharted,” which stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg and is also being developed in partnership with PlayStation Studios, and Naughty Dog’s zombie survival drama “The Last of Us” for HBO, which stars Pedro Pascal and has Craig Mazin attached to write and executive produce. “Uncharted” is due to release in theaters February 11, 2022.



“Ghost of Tsushima” is PlayStation 4’s fastest selling first-party original IP debut, selling more than 2.4 million units worldwide in its first 3 days. The game was one of the top nominees for the Game Awards 2020, with several nominations, including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, and Best Performer for Daisuke Tsuji.



“We’re excited to be partnering with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their vision of Jin’s story to the big screen. We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences.” said Asad Qizilbash, Head of PlayStation Productions.



Chad Stahelski is about to start shooting “John Wick 4,” after directing the first three films in the Keanu Reeves action franchise. He is also currently in development on a reboot of the cult classic “Highlander” as well as the John Wick spin-off “Ballerina” with Len Wiseman attached to direct. He is also developing “Classified” at New Line.



