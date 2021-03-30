What Time Does ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ Come Out on HBO Max?

We’re so close now to finally seeing “Godzilla vs Kong,” the apex predator battle royale between King Kong and Godzilla on HBO Max. We know the movie will go live on Wednesday, March 31, but what time does ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ actually come out on HBO Max?



Conventional wisdom in the age of streaming would suggest that midnight PT, or 3 a.m. ET, is the likely spot for this revamped cut of “Justice League.” That is, after all, when we get new stuff on Netflix and Disney+.



But that’s not the case with every streaming service. Hulu, for example, drops new episodes of its shows in primetime. And HBO Max is also a bit of a wild card — they dropped “Wonder Woman 1984” on Christmas morning at 9 a.m. PT.



*Also Read:* 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Star Julian Dennison Says Film's Early CGI Creatures Looked Like 'Lego Monsters'



However, according to the HBO Max twitter account, “Godzilla vs Kong” *will premiere on the streaming platform streaming at 12:01am PT/3:01am ET*.



In his review of the film, TheWrap’s Alonso Dulralde wrote, the visual effects are certainly impressive, with Kong and Godzilla both being given expressive faces and a sense of scale and majesty. (This might be one of the first movies where Godzilla’s teeth are part of his weaponry.) The performers do what they can with the screenplay by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein; Brian Tyree Henry gets saddled with some groan-worthy one-liners, and Bechir clearly attended the same “How to Play a Corporate Slimeball” courses that Pedro Pascal took pre-“Wonder Woman 1984.”



With movies theaters in Los Angeles opening at 50% capacity, you can also see the film in IMAX. “Godzilla vs. Kong” is providing a reason for hope in Hollywood, as the film opened in 38 countries last weekend ahead of its U.S. release and earned a strong $121.8 million opening, including $70.3 million in China. With this result, “Godzilla vs. Kong” has now earned the largest overseas opening weekend for a Hollywood blockbuster since the COVID-19 pandemic began.





