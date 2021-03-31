Matt Gaetz denies relationship with a 17-year-old
Published
Gaetz alleged a former a Justice Department official — who he named on television — was trying to extort him and his family out of $25 million.Full Article
Published
Gaetz alleged a former a Justice Department official — who he named on television — was trying to extort him and his family out of $25 million.Full Article
Congressman Matt Gaetz on Tuesday denied he had a sexual relationship with a minor girl and paid for her to travel with him after..
With the news that Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is under investigation from the Department of Justice for potentially violating federal..