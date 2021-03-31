Matt Gaetz Claims Extortion by Former DOJ Official, David McGee
Gaetz Responds to Investigation, Claims to Be Victim of ‘Organized Criminal Extortion’ From Former DOJ Official Seeking $25 Million
Congressman Matt Gaetz said in an interview he's being targeted by an "extortion effort" following reports that a DOJ investigation..
Mediaite
'Completely, totally false': Former DOJ official says Gaetz's claim of extortion is to distract from investigation
David McGee, the lawyer Gaetz said was trying to extort him, said this is a "blatant attempt" to distract from the sex-trafficking..
Business Insider