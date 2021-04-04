Hurkacz Wins His Biggest Title By Beating Sinner In Miami

Hubert Hurkacz of Poland won the biggest title of his career on Sunday by beating 19-year-old Jannik Sinner of Italy 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the Miami Open final.

