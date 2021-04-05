Florida's work crews were pumping millions of gallons of impure wastewater into an ecologically sensitive Florida bay on Sunday. They made efforts to alleviate the “imminent” collapse of an old phosphate mine's storage reservoir.Full Article
Florida Faces 'Imminent' Pollution Catastrophe, Reservoir Wall May Collapse
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
'Imminent' reservoir wall collapse threatens polluted flood of Tampa Bay
CTV News
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Sunday headed for the site of a defunct phosphate plant south of Tampa, where a leak at a waste..
-
'Imminent' Reservoir Wall Collapse Threatens Polluted Flood of Tampa Bay
Newsmax
-
Florida faces 'imminent' pollution catastrophe from phosphate mine pond
Upworthy
-
Florida county fears "imminent" reservoir collapse
CBS News
-
Environmental Catastrophe Looms in Florida as Wall Collapse at Phosphate Plant 'Imminent'
Upworthy