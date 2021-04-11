Transcript: Gretchen Whitmer on "Face the Nation"
Published
The following is a transcript of an interview with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer that aired Sunday, April 11, 2021, on "Face the Nation."Full Article
Published
The following is a transcript of an interview with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer that aired Sunday, April 11, 2021, on "Face the Nation."Full Article
This week on "Face the Nation," Margaret Brennan will be joined by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Liz Cheney to discuss the American..