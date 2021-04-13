The FDA and the CDC are requesting that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be halted in the US after six women developed rare blood clots.Full Article
US Halts Use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Following Rare, Severe Blood Clots
