Michael Jordan will present Kobe Bryant at Hall of Fame induction
Jordan and Bryant were close. He delivered a stirring speech at Bryant's memorial service, saying he was a "like a little brother" to him.Full Article
The Class of 2020 includes Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Tamika Catchings
Presenters, who must already be in the Hall of Fame, are often on stage alongside the inductee, but they normally don't give..