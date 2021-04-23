President Joe Biden would consider almost double the capital gains tax rate on wealthy individuals to help pay for a slew of social spending.Full Article
Joe Biden Plans To Increase Capital Tax Rate to as High as 43.4% On Wealthy Individuals
